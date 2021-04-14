FY2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

NYSE DAL opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.