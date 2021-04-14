FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.25 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,587. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

