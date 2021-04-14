FY2023 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on UAL. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.84.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $56.66 on Monday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.