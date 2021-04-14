FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

SAGE opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,967,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

