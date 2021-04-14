G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,995 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.63% of G-III Apparel Group worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 58,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIII opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

