Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $78.30

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.30, but opened at $81.67. Galapagos shares last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 2,994 shares.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.