Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPG. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of GLPG opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

