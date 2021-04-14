Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.03.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
