Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

