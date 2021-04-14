Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLFH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 916,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,393. Galenfeha has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

