GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $45.54 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.05 or 0.00415771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,204 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.