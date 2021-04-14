Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in March

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,537. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
