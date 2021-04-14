Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in March

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,537. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

