GCN Coin (GCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $116.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 144.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $413,818.70 and approximately $116.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.49 or 0.00444681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000882 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

