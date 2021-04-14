GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.66 ($37.24).

G1A stock opened at €35.79 ($42.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.29. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 52 week high of €36.21 ($42.60).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

