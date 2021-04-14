Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.50. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 137,590 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price target (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

