Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Generac worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.25 and its 200 day moving average is $256.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

