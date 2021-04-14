General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

