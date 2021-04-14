General Dynamics’ (GD) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.35. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

