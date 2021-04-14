General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

