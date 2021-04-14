General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

NYSE GM opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,701.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,064,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $754,274,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

