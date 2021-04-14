General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $65.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

