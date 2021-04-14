Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells $623,019.93 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 23,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $623,019.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
GBIO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
