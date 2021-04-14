Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $51.06

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.06, but opened at $48.87. Genesco shares last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $759.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

