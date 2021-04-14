Genesis Shards Price Hits $2.22 on Major Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $26.69 million and $11.12 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00003529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00264036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.05 or 0.00725315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,260.55 or 0.99019993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.75 or 0.00856842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.