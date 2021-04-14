Genesis Vision Trading Up 56.1% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $15.08 or 0.00023893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 56.1% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $66.77 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.00680874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00036045 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

