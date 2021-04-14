GenesisX Achieves Market Cap of $107,263.86 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 177.7% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $107,263.86 and $2,278.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000157 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,364,795 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

