Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.29% of Genetron worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTH stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. Genetron Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

