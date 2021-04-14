Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s Largest Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.79. 5,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.