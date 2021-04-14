GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 59.3% in March

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE GPRK traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 118,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. Analysts predict that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

GPRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.