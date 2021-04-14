GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

