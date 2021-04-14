GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 103,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 791,505 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $33.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

