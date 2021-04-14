Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.93

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $10.71. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 176,276 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $345.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 434,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

