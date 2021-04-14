Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

GKOS traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.34. 3,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,816. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $51,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

