Glitch Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.91 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Glitch has a market cap of $34.40 million and $3.91 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded 73.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.00733824 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.26 or 0.99214790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00841815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,134,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

