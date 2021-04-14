Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

