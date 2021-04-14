Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.78. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 246,582 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 203,965 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.