Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.78. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 246,582 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $579.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
