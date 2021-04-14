Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $213.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 127.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.05 and a 200 day moving average of $193.63. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

