Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $6.46 million and $181,736.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00057621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00624086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

