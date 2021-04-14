Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $159,864.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00064399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.76 or 0.00681577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.