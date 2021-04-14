Globe Life (GL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

NYSE GL opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

