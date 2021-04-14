Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up approximately 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Globe Life worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Globe Life by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Globe Life by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,016,587.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.33. 1,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $102.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

