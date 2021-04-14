Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Glori Energy stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,886. Glori Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
Glori Energy Company Profile
