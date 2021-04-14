Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Glori Energy stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,886. Glori Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

