Gnosis (GNO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $186.50 or 0.00290362 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $280.61 million and $1.74 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

GNO is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

