GoByte (GBX) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. GoByte has a market cap of $810,821.17 and $902.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009512 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

