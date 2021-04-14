Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4,113.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 119,693 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $316,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

