Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,906. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.