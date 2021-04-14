Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,778 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,756. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

