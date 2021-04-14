Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 8,045 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.17. 76,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,207. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.25 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.