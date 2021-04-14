Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,740. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

