Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $91,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.27. 143,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

