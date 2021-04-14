Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $15.94 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. 65,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.